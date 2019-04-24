NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men charged in relation to €715,000 drug seizure in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 05:42 PM

Two men have been charged in relation to a drug seizure in Dublin, gardaí have said.

Gardaí seized drugs worth up to €715,000 in Ballyfermot and Lucan on April 23.

Officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area on Tuesday at around 6.30pm.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in the Ballyfermot and Lucan areas.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €715,000 were seized.

The two men will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

