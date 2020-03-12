News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men charged in connection with burglary and aggravated burglary in Limerick

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 09:25 AM

Two men have been arrested in Limerick in connection with an aggravated burglary and a burglary there.

The burglaries happened at two houses in Limerick city on Saturday, shortly before 4.30am.

Two men had entered a house on Rossa Avenue and stole a mobile phone, identification cards, a hammer and a bicycle. Nobody was injured during this incident.

Minutes later, Gardaí got a report of an aggravated burglary at a house off Mulgrave Street.

Two men had entered the house, one of them armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and assaulted one of the occupants who was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Both men then escaped having stolen jewellery and bank cards.

Gardaí examined CCTV footage from the areas and were able to identify two suspects believed to have been involved.

On Tuesday, detectives from Henry Street with help from the Armed Support Unit, searched a house in Limerick and arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

After questioning at Henry Street Garda Station, both men have been charged and are due before Limerick District Court this morning.

