Two men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country.

They will appear in court tomorrow.

Both men, who are in their 20s, were arrested yesterday afternoon in Saggart in Dublin.

It is after gardai were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the area which is known to be involved in a number of burglaries.

Nine burglaries were carried out at two businesses, six homes and one construction site between March 27 and April 1.

The men are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the morning.