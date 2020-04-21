Two men charged for assault while posing as gardaí in Dublin

Two men have been arrested and charged after a man was assaulted by two men posing as gardaí in West Dublin.

Gardai say that at around 11pm on Sunday night a man in his 30s was stopped by a car with a flashing red and blue light in the front windscreen at Luttrelstown Way in Castleknock, Dublin.

The two men in the car identified themselves as gardaí and began questioning the man.

When he looked for ID, they attempted to drive away but returned when they saw that the vehicle's registration was being recorded.

One man got out of the car and assaulted the man while the other car drove off at speed in the direction of Carpenterstown, Dublin 15.

A car was found at Mulberry Park, Castleknock, and seized for technical examination.

One man in his late teens was charged in connection with the investigation and bailed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, on May 1.

A man in his early 20s was charged and bailed to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on May 12.