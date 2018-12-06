NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men arrested over shooting of father outside Belfast school

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 07:13 AM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a father who was shot while waiting for his son outside a Belfast school.

Jim Donegan, 43, was targeted in front of children leaving school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on Tuesday.

The married father-of-two was shot in the head as he sat in his Porsche car waiting to collect his teenage son, and died instantly.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said two men, aged 49 and 51, were detained on Wednesday evening following a number of searches in the west Belfast area.

Emergency services were called to the school (Liam McBurney/PA)

They remain in custody.

Mr Donegan’s 13-year-old son is a pupil at St Mary’s Grammar School, near where the attack happened.

More than 1,000 pupils were exiting the school at the time of the attack and teachers shielded the car in which Mr Donegan sat from the view of children.

The school is expected to reopen for classes on Thursday.

- Press Association


