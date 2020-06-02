News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statue

Two men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statue
The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, at the statue of Luke Kelly on Dublin's Guild Street, in January of 2020. File pic.
By Sarah Slater
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 11:17 AM

Two men have been arrested in relation to two separate incidents of vandalism on the €80,000 statue of the late musician and singer Luke Kelly.

The men were taken into custody late on Monday night and have since been released from Store St. Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The marble statue was been vandalised five times since being unveiled in January of lat year.

The arrests are not the for latest vandalism which occurred last Friday night. In March, another man in his 40s was arrested in relation to an incident which occurred on March 24.

The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Former Lord Mayor Christy Burke, who was instrumental in having the statue put in place at the corner of Guild Street and Sheriff Street at the mouth of the Royal Canal - close to Kelly’s childhood home, said he was “relieved that the perpetrators are being brought to justice".

“All of this vandalism is really upsetting a lot of people. It really is similar to assaulting the great man himself. Residents treat the statue as if Luke is still alive. They are very protective of the statue.

“The graffiti sprayed on to the statue is an insult to all who have worked hard to have this statue erected, to Luke’s family, to Dublin City Council and to the local residents. Thankfully new sophisticated cameras and illuminating lights will be installed soon.”

Dublin City Council confirmed that individuals had been arrested and added that protective measures will be put in place in the coming days.

The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

A spokesperson also added that the costs of installing the security cameras and additional lighting has not been fully costed as of yet.

Last Friday at 10.30pm, the Vera Klute designed statue, was sprayed with red paint in the shape of glasses but the offensive words, “Fuck Luke Kelly” were added at the foot of the bust.

Dublin City Council contacted P-MAC Cleaning and Restoration services and the statue was cleaned early on Saturday morning.

The statue, one of two placed in Dublin, has on all occasions, been painted with black or red paint in the shape of glasses.

Every time the statue which has had to been cleaned by the company P MAC Cleaning and Restoration services, the cost is €240 plus VAT.

The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
The Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street, Dublin being cleaned by Ross Sheridan from P MAC Cleaning and Restoration Services, on behalf of Dublin County Council, after it was defaced in April of this year. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Calls have been made to have the statue relocated, including by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan who voiced his concerns. However, the Council and local residents have declined to do so.

The statue was unveiled on the 35th anniversary of the 43-year-old singer’s death by President Michael D Higgins in January last year.

The second, privately paid-for statue, is designed and created by John Coll, who created the sculptures of poet Patrick Kavanagh and playwright Brendan Behan.

The statue, is located close to the National Conference Centre, which also cost €80,000 was paid for by the huge Luke Kelly fan and friend, the late Gerry Hunt who died last year at the age of 82.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s 'partisan political' church visit amid George Floyd death protests slammed by ‘outraged’ US bishop

More on this topic

Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary houseGardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping

Three in custody following seizure of 8 million cigarettes in ArmaghThree in custody following seizure of 8 million cigarettes in Armagh

Statue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth timeStatue of Luke Kelly vandalised for fifth time


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in placeDublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place

Covid-19 death toll sparks calls to expand Fair Deal to provide elder care in the homeCovid-19 death toll sparks calls to expand Fair Deal to provide elder care in the home

Hosepipe ban 'increasingly likely' as demand for water surges 20% in dry conditionsHosepipe ban 'increasingly likely' as demand for water surges 20% in dry conditions

Search resumes at Lough Mask for missing five-year-old boySearch resumes at Lough Mask for missing five-year-old boy


Lifestyle

Scavange through the family recycling bin or rummage around your bedroom for old jewellery or knickknacks – anything from discarded items in the wardrobe and remnants in the shed you know your parents will never fix, to empty egg boxes or used-up tea bags.Parenting: Time to Recycle, reuse, and redesign

Q. I've lost my libido. I read somewhere that masturbating can help to build it up again. Is that true? Or will it just make me even less interested in sex with my husband?Sex File: My sex drive seems to have disappeared

Ahead of the final episodes this week, Jessie Collins charts Normal People’s phenomenal success — and wonders how we’ll cope without it.Normal People ends tonight - how will we cope when it's all over?

The finale of Normal People is tonight's big drawTuesday TV Highlights : Tears expected as Normal People draws to a close

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »