Two men arrested in Omagh in connection with ATM thefts

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating recent ATM thefts in Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh.

Police said the men, aged 29 and 31, were detained in Omagh today.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “We conducted five searches in the Omagh area in relation to the theft of ATM machines in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone between December 2018 and March 2019.

“During the operation we recovered a digger worth £60,000 which was stolen in Dungannon area last Friday, and we arrested two men, aged 29 and 31, on suspicion of theft of ATMs and machinery, as well as other related offences.

“They remain in custody at present.”

- Press Association

