Two men arrested in Dublin in relation to discovery of bomb under PSNI officer’s car in Belfast

Two men have been arrested by gardaí in Dublin following the discovery of a bomb under a serving PSNI officer’s car in Belfast.

Detectives believe this summer’s attack at Shandon Park Golf Club was carried out by dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

Gardaí said the two men, both in their 40s, were arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit this morning.

A Garda statement said: “The arrests are linked to enquiries being carried out by An Garda Siochana and the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the discovery of an under vehicle explosive device at Shandon Park Golf Club, Belfast on the 1st of June 2019.”

A tournament which was being held at the club at the time was cancelled and at least 70 people were evacuated.

The two men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

- additional reporting by Digital Desk staff