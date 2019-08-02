News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gang

Two men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gang
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Two men have been arrested following searches by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in the Dublin 8 area.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of an organised crime gang, gardaí searched premises in the Drumcondra area.

During the search, 14 false IDs were recovered and a number of electronic devices were seized.

General enquiries are continuing into the money laundering of over €3m by this organised crime gang through false bank accounts in the past year in Ireland and Finland.

Two Romanian nationals aged 21 and 31 were arrested and are being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Enquires are ongoing with financial institutions in Ireland, with Europol and Eurojust into the activities of this organised crime gang.

This brings the total numbers of arrests to 11, in Ireland, along with a further 3 arrests in Finland, all as part of this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Boys may face Circuit Court trial after gas cylinder allegedly used as weapon in Dublin petrol station

More on this topic

'Extremely lucky' garda dragged by car was not more seriously injured'Extremely lucky' garda dragged by car was not more seriously injured

Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015

Woman slashed with a knife during robbery in DublinWoman slashed with a knife during robbery in Dublin

'I really feel sorry for the people who did it,' says Imam of vandalised Galway mosque 'I really feel sorry for the people who did it,' says Imam of vandalised Galway mosque

GardaCrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Data protection breaches and unvetted staff among issues discovered by inspectors at HSE-run facilitiesData protection breaches and unvetted staff among issues discovered by inspectors at HSE-run facilities

'Thundery downpours' expected over Bank Holiday weekend'Thundery downpours' expected over Bank Holiday weekend

Youghal native to open Lego-driven STEM education centre in home townYoughal native to open Lego-driven STEM education centre in home town

Boys may face Circuit Court trial after gas cylinder allegedly used as weapon in Dublin petrol stationBoys may face Circuit Court trial after gas cylinder allegedly used as weapon in Dublin petrol station


Lifestyle

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »