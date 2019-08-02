Two men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gang

Two men have been arrested following searches by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in the Dublin 8 area.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of an organised crime gang, gardaí searched premises in the Drumcondra area.

During the search, 14 false IDs were recovered and a number of electronic devices were seized.

General enquiries are continuing into the money laundering of over €3m by this organised crime gang through false bank accounts in the past year in Ireland and Finland.

Two Romanian nationals aged 21 and 31 were arrested and are being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Enquires are ongoing with financial institutions in Ireland, with Europol and Eurojust into the activities of this organised crime gang.

This brings the total numbers of arrests to 11, in Ireland, along with a further 3 arrests in Finland, all as part of this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.