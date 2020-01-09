Two men arrested in connection with stealing mini-bus at Dublin Airport to appear in court

Two men arrested in connection with stealing a minibus from Dublin Airport yesterday are to appear in court this morning.

Three passengers were on board at the time, but got off on the M1.

Two men boarded the minibus at Dublin Airport and drove it towards the M1 shortly before 1am yesterday morning.

They travelled up the motorway towards Drogheda with three passengers on board.

They all got off near Julianstown and were unharmed in the pursuit.

It continued passed Dundalk, and when the minibus crossed the border, the PSNI took over.

The pair driving the bus then came back into the Republic in Monaghan, where the bus was found crashed and abandoned.

The men fled on foot, before going into a parked car, but were detained by gardaí a short time later.

Two men - both in their 30s - were questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are expected to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.