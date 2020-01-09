News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with stealing mini-bus at Dublin Airport to appear in court

Two men arrested in connection with stealing mini-bus at Dublin Airport to appear in court
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 07:58 AM

Two men arrested in connection with stealing a minibus from Dublin Airport yesterday are to appear in court this morning.

Three passengers were on board at the time, but got off on the M1.

Two men boarded the minibus at Dublin Airport and drove it towards the M1 shortly before 1am yesterday morning.

They travelled up the motorway towards Drogheda with three passengers on board.

They all got off near Julianstown and were unharmed in the pursuit.

It continued passed Dundalk, and when the minibus crossed the border, the PSNI took over.

The pair driving the bus then came back into the Republic in Monaghan, where the bus was found crashed and abandoned.

The men fled on foot, before going into a parked car, but were detained by gardaí a short time later.

Two men - both in their 30s - were questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are expected to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.

READ MORE

Kerry man charged with raping raping teen girl 14 times over three years

More on this topic

Kerry man charged with raping raping teen girl 14 times over three yearsKerry man charged with raping raping teen girl 14 times over three years

Irish Water fined following drinking water issues in county CorkIrish Water fined following drinking water issues in county Cork

Teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape heading home to UKTeenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape heading home to UK

Defendant entered Miss Hitler beauty contest, UK ‘fellowship of hate’ trial toldDefendant entered Miss Hitler beauty contest, UK ‘fellowship of hate’ trial told


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetterCSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda carThree arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Health Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisisHealth Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisis

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in DublinGardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

Gregory Harrington was born in Dublin, but is now living in New York. As a violinist, he has played such venues as the Royal Festival Hall and Carnegie Hall, and his repertoire ranges from classical and jazz to popular.A Question of Taste: Gregory Harrington, violinist

There is a moment while watching 1917 when you realise you have not breathed in quite some time. At least it certainly feels that way, such is there lentless, heart-stopping momentum of Sam Mendes’ epic war film about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.One-shot tale of the trenches in war film 1917

Everywhere you look this time of year, we are bombarded with ubiquitous ads offering; better,healthier, fitter and happier you.Learning Points: Find happiness within yourself, in little moments

So where once we as parents helped with everything I now need to let some of that go.Mum's the Word: I’m going public in saying my daughter needs her privacy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »