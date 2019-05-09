NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with shots fired at Dublin nightclub

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 08:07 AM

Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired outside a nightclub in Dublin have arrested two men.

Shots were discharged from a firearm close to the entrance of a nightclub at the Red Cow complex, Naas Road on Sunday, April 28.

Two men aged 26 and 24 were arrested on May 7 and detained for questioning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

They are both expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

READ MORE

Dublin co-living apartment building would see 42 share a kitchen

More on this topic

Plans to cut personal injury payments rejected

Alleged rapist Joseph McCann to be forced to appear in front of judge

Talks bid to avert Tube strike on FA Cup Final weekend

Over 10,000 new construction workers last year

KEYWORDS

More in this Section

FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Rehab presses HSE for funding, commits to week of 'intense discussions'

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan


Lifestyle

Taking the chore out of homework has so many benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »