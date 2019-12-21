News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Two men have been arrested following separate armed raids at shops in Dublin yesterday.

They are both appearing in court this morning.

At 3.45pm yesterday, a man armed with a knife demanded cash from a shop on the Lower Rathmines Road in Dublin's south city.

He fled empty-handed in the direction of Grove Park.

Gardaí were alerted and officers arrested a 23-year-old man shortly afterwards in connection with the investigation.

The man was taken to Terenure Garda Station.

In a second robbery, staff at a pharmacy on Johnstown Road in the southside suburb of Cabinteely were threatened by another man with a knife.

He left the scene with medical products taken from the shop.

A 43-year-old man was arrested a short time late after being pursued by an off-duty Garda.

He was taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

