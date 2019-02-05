NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with overnight burglaries in two counties

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 12:49 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Two men have been arrested following a number of overnight burglaries at business premises in Co Wicklow and Co Wexford.

Shortly after 2am, a number of men forced entry into a filling station in Gorey Town. Cigarettes along with an undisclosed sum of cash were taken.

The cigarettes recovered by gardaí

A short time later convenience stores in the villages of Redcross and Rathnew were burgled along with a phone shop in Wicklow Town.

READ MORE: Latest: Second day of strike by nurses sees Government under fire over pay

Sums of cash along with cigarettes and mobile phones were taken during the raids.

During a follow-up operation as part of Operation Thor, a car was intercepted in the Bawnogue area of west Dublin.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene following a foot chase. Both men are currently detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The car involved in the incident has been removed for forensic examination. A large quantity of cigarettes along with phones, sim cards and other property were recovered from the car by investigating Gardaí.

The investigation is ongoing.


KEYWORDS

BurglaryWicklowWexford

Related Articles

Garda bullying complaints hit seven-year high

Gardaí responding to 'suspect device' found in north Dublin

Gardaí undercover weapons cache near border

Elderly woman pressured by suspects to buy 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers

More in this Section

People experiencing abuse encouraged to report it to HSE

Households suspected of illegally dumping waste to be inspected

Call for five-year plan to eradicate poverty in Ireland

Hundreds of GPs to march to Dáil in protest on Wednesday


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My children fight and argue so much – help!’

Move over, cacti: Are air plants set to take over as the new favourite houseplant?

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

Making sense of synaesthesia through the arts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »