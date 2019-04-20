NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 08:09 AM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested by PSNI detectives this morning.

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Ms McKee, a 29-year-old published author from Belfast, was shot in the head during riots in the Creggan Estate on Thursday night.

CCTV released by the PSNI captured her final moments at around 10pm, when she stood among a crowd of other innocent bystanders and raised her phone in the air, apparently to photograph the violence.

Police, who described the shooting as a “terrorist incident”, believe the violence was orchestrated in response to an earlier search by officers aimed at averting imminent trouble associated with this week’s anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Around 50 petrol bombs were thrown in the confrontation and two cars were burned out.

