Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

Gardaí investigating the murder of homeless man Timothy Hourihane last October have arrested two men.

The detention of the two men are the first arrests in the investigation into Mr Hourihane’s death. He was found unconscious outside his burning tent in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 last.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital, but despite efforts to save his life, Mr Hourihane passed away later that morning.

A 53-year-old former chef, Mr Hourihane had been one of a number of homeless people sleeping in a tented village on the parkland site on the banks of the River Lee.

This morning gardaí revealed they had arrested a man in his 20s, who was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Later this afternoon a second arrest of a man in his 30s was confirmed. He was detained at Portlaoise Garda Station, also under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The tented village, just yards from Western Road is within a short distance of a number of guest houses and Gardai investigating the murder had issued an appeal to visitors from outside the city who they had hoped may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The results of the post mortem on Mr Hourihane’s body were not released for operational reasons, but gardaí were satisfied that he bore no injuries consistent with being in a fire, despite the condition of his tent when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Mr Hourihane’s death led to renewed calls for greater supports for homeless people.

Speaking on the day of his death, Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners expressed her fear that more homeless people would die if the Government did not do more to improve the availability of housing and treatments for those suffering from addictions.

“What I would say to the government is; this is a warning to the government to solve the homeless crisis, to solve it now, we need it done now," Ms Twomey said.

It's so sad that this is happening, and will probably happen again if measures aren't taken by the government to solve the crisis.