Two men arrested in connection with Leitrim grow house

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Two Lithuanian men have been arrested after the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Leitrim.

The arrests were made during the search of a property in the Manorhamilton area last night.

Gardai discovered 140 cannabis plants in various stages of growth along with 1kg of processed cannabis and cultivation equipment.

The value of the find is estimated at €60,000.

The men aged 49 and 22 are currently being under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.

