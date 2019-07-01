News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Limerick in which boxer Kevin Sheehy was killed have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

The two suspects are currently being detained at a Midlands Garda Station on suspicion of murder.

The body of Mr Sheehy (20) was discovered around 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south of Limerick city.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

'He was just a great kid...It’s a sad day': Tributes paid to talented boxer and father-to-be Kevin Sheehy

More on this topic

People evacuated from homes as rubbish truck falls into sinkhole

Guadalajara digs out after 4ft of hail batters city

Migrant father and daughter who died in bid to reach Texas laid to rest

Latest: Three kayakers found safe and well in Co Wexford after returning to land

Limerick

More in this Section

Ruth Coppinger says Conor McGregor is 'out of step' following mink coat boast

Survey finds 56% of people are satisfied with their local authority

Man, 20s, dies following hit and run incident in Limerick

Varadkar preparing for November election if Brexit deal agreed


Lifestyle

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

Fishing for fun - Kids will be hooked by salmon event

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »