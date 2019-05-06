NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with Blanchardstown house fire released

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 06, 2019 - 08:40 AM

Two men arrested in connection with an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in West Dublin have been released without charge.

It follows the attack on a house in Westway View, Blanchardstown at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Both men were arrested yesterday and a number of subsequent searches were carried out by investigating Gardaí.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Man, 30s, dies following stabbing at house in Arklow

More on this topic

Man, 30s, dies following stabbing at house in Arklow

Gardaí investigating cash-in-transit robbery in Mullingar

Teen victim of suspected acid attack ‘thought he would never see again’

Two men due in court charged with ATM thefts in the North

KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Fears Ruth Morrissey judgment could have a negative impact

Chief Justice Frank Clarke: Family courts in need of ‘urgent attention’

Sinn Féin claim Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted with on Irish neutrality

14-year-old born without use of his lower limbs completes fifth Great Limerick Run


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘I knew I couldn’t expect to live by books alone’

From Bob Dylan to Kylie Minogue Christy Dignam chats about the music that shaped him

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »