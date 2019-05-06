Two men arrested in connection with Blanchardstown house fire released

Two men arrested in connection with an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in West Dublin have been released without charge.

It follows the attack on a house in Westway View, Blanchardstown at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Both men were arrested yesterday and a number of subsequent searches were carried out by investigating Gardaí.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.