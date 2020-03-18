News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men arrested in connection with armed robbery and death of woman

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 09:50 AM

Two men have been arrested after a robbery and the death of a woman in south Dublin last week.

She was hit by a car being used as a getaway vehicle.

On March 10, an armed robbery took place at a shop in Barnhill Road in Dalkey.

The raiders threatened staff and made off with the contents of the till.

Three men fled the scene and, when making their escape, they knocked down two women in Avondale Road, Killiney.

54-year-old Jacqueline McGovern died. She was a Special Needs Assistant at a Dun Laoghaire school.

The other woman, aged 51, was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Today, gardaí arrested two men in their 20s as part of the investigation.

They are being held in Garda stations in south Dublin where they can be detained for up to 12 hours.

Investigation launched after shots fired at Cork home

