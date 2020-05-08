News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men arrested in connection with €72k cocaine seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized €72,000 worth of drugs at a house in County Meath today.

During the search of a house in Slane, gardaí from the Louth Divisional Drug Unit seized €72,300 worth of suspected cocaine.

Two men, one aged in his early 20s and the other in his early 30s, were arrested following the seizure.

They are currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

Today's search operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda and surrounding area.

The investigation is linked to Operation Stratus which began in October 2018 to combat organised crime activity in the Drogheda area.

