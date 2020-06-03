News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of Limerick

Two men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of Limerick
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 01:00 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a shooting incident on 29 June 2015.

At around 6.35am on 29 June 2015, a man aged in his 50s was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick.

Yesterday, gardaí carried out an arrest operation in Donegal and arrested a man in his 40s.

At the same time, a second operation was carried out in Limerick city and a man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested.

The two men are being detained at Henry Street Garda Station and are due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court later today.

READ MORE

Update: Five men arrested in €1.5m fraud probe

More on this topic

Special Report: Complete national policy needed for cold casesSpecial Report: Complete national policy needed for cold cases

Call for cold case units to be set up in every garda areaCall for cold case units to be set up in every garda area

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and KildareTwo appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Disabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general publicDisabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general public

Call for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house partiesCall for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house parties

CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the countryCMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

Disagreements remain in government formation talksDisagreements remain in government formation talks


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Of all the times when Connell comes to Marianne’s rescue, the moment when he finally sticks it to her brother Alan is the one I’ve been looking forward to the most.Normal People recap: A grand finale with pocket rockets and swoonsome kisses

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »