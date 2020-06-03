Two men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of Limerick

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a shooting incident on 29 June 2015.

At around 6.35am on 29 June 2015, a man aged in his 50s was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick.

Yesterday, gardaí carried out an arrest operation in Donegal and arrested a man in his 40s.

At the same time, a second operation was carried out in Limerick city and a man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested.

The two men are being detained at Henry Street Garda Station and are due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court later today.