Two men arrested following seizure of €43k of cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of suspected cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin yesterday.

At 5.55pm on Sunday evening, gardaí carried out a search of a residence at St Marks Gardens in Clondalkin.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized approximately €23,100 of suspected diamorphine and €20,020 of suspected cocaine.

Suspected drug paraphernalia including scales, presses, mixing agents and plastic wraps were also seized during the operation.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were subsequently arrested and detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

One man has been charged and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The other man was released without charge pending a file for the DPP.