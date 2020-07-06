News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested following seizure of €43k of cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin

Two men arrested following seizure of €43k of cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin
During the course of the search, gardaí seized approximately €23,100 of suspected diamorphine and €20,020 of suspected cocaine. Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of suspected cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin yesterday.

At 5.55pm on Sunday evening, gardaí carried out a search of a residence at St Marks Gardens in Clondalkin.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized approximately €23,100 of suspected diamorphine and €20,020 of suspected cocaine.

Suspected drug paraphernalia including scales, presses, mixing agents and plastic wraps were also seized during the operation.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were subsequently arrested and detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

One man has been charged and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The other man was released without charge pending a file for the DPP.

READ MORE

Restrictions on international travel could be in place until July 20

More on this topic

Drugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare portDrugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare port

Gardaí seize 500k in cash in raids in Cavan and DublinGardaí seize 500k in cash in raids in Cavan and Dublin

Gardaí seize €50k of counterfeit clothes and drugs in Co LouthGardaí seize €50k of counterfeit clothes and drugs in Co Louth

Gardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpointGardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpoint

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

On June 26, we sat outside the first bar to open here since lockdown began on March 15. There are only two bars in the valley. Cafes serve drinks, but these are bar-bars, the kind that stay open after midnight.Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

In October 1986, 52 mute swans, living peacefully on the Tolka in Dublin, were drenched in diesel oil accidentally released into the river. Swan-catchers went into action; only one bird died before they reached it.Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

It's a typically Irish summer’s day of sunshine and occasional showers. Travel restrictions have been eased again and we venture forth to one of nature’s gems, Gougane Barra, deep in the mountains of West Cork.Donal Hickey: Gougane Barra has peace and wildness

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »