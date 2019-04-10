NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested as part of operation into 'drug-related intimidation behaviour' in Co Louth

Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí today. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Two men have been arrested and drugs, a vehicle and mobile phones have been seized by Gardaí in Co Louth today.

The search and arrest operation took place early this morning in the Drogheda area as part of an ongoing operation in response to "the issue of drug-related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas".

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.

Cannabis and cocaine with an approximate value of €5,000, as well as a vehicle and a number of mobile phones, were seized.

Four homes were searched in the operation involving members of the Louth Divisional Detective and Operational Uniform Units, supported by One Unit of the Emergency Response Unit and two units of the Regional Armed Support Units, in addition to the Garda Dog Unit.

READ MORE

Man arrested after drugs worth €110,000 seized in Co Sligo

More on this topic

Man arrested after drugs worth €110,000 seized in Co Sligo

Three people released in connection with discovery of guns, cocaine and caged monkey

Man charged in connection with €50,000 drug seizure in Limerick

Woman, 44, arrested following seizure of €240k worth of cannabis

KEYWORDS

ArrestDrug SeizureLouth

More in this Section

Ryanair apologises after Arab Spring activist prevented from boarding flight to Dublin

New museum marking women's place in Irish history could be on the way, Josepha Madigan suggests

Carlow man jailed for 'atrocious levels of animal cruelty' loses sentence appeal

Report into cost children's hospital overspend 'damning indictment' of process, FF leader says


Lifestyle

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

'He remembers every name of anyone he meets': Sociable teen with Down Syndrome

Stranger things: Looking back at the year the statues moved

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »