News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Dublin

Two men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 02:57 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of ongoing investigations in the sale and supply of dugs in the Balbriggan area of Co Dublin.

Searches were carried out yesterday in the Balbriggan area.

As a result of these searches cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €77,000 and €18,000 respectively were seized as well as a quantity of illegal fireworks.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, have been arrested in relation to this investigation.

The man in his 40s has been charged and appeared before Balbriggan District Court today.

The man in his 20s remains in custody at Balbriggan Garda Station detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

READ MORE

SIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cuts

More on this topic

Third arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in ClareThird arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Clare

Man hospitalised after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centreMan hospitalised after 'car deliberately drove into another car' outside Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí appeal for information following theft of Dublin Marathon merchandiseGardaí appeal for information following theft of Dublin Marathon merchandise

Government to address Garda overspend averaging €50m per yearGovernment to address Garda overspend averaging €50m per year


GardaíArrestsInvestigationsTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of ambulances that took over an hour to reach emergencies this yearHere is a county-by-county breakdown of ambulances that took over an hour to reach emergencies this year

Truck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through IrelandTruck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through Ireland

Ireland exceeds emissions allocation by 5m tonnesIreland exceeds emissions allocation by 5m tonnes


Lifestyle

You thought the days of having a drink in the sun were long gone.Video: Inside the first ‘sun bar’ where you can top up your vitamin D alongside a beer

From Adut Akech to Kaia Gerber, the British Fashion Council has picked its most influential faces in fashion.These are the 5 biggest models in the world right now

From Ushuaia to Tromsø, pack some of our planet’s best adventures into a six-month cruise.The first round-the-world expedition cruise has launched – and the best room costs up to £1million

From tweed patterns to military detailing, Prudence Wade picks out the most stylish skirts of the moment.Skirts aren’t just for summer: These are the best styles to wear this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »