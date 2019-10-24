Two men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of ongoing investigations in the sale and supply of dugs in the Balbriggan area of Co Dublin.

Searches were carried out yesterday in the Balbriggan area.

As a result of these searches cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €77,000 and €18,000 respectively were seized as well as a quantity of illegal fireworks.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, have been arrested in relation to this investigation.

The man in his 40s has been charged and appeared before Balbriggan District Court today.

The man in his 20s remains in custody at Balbriggan Garda Station detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.