Two men arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Tipperary

Two men have been arrested following a seizure of drugs and money in Tipperary on Monday.

Gardaí in Ballinure were on patrol when they attempted to stop a van.

The van failed to stop and two packages were observed being thrown from the vehicle into a field.

The van stopped a short distance away and Gardaí arrested two men, aged 45 and 22, in connection with the investigation.

The two packages were retrieved and contained Ecstasy tablets - subject to analysis - with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Gardaí said that following on from investigations a number of searches were conducted at residential premises in the Cashel and Killenaule areas.

During the searches, cannabis herb - subject to analysis - with an estimated street value of €400,000 and €21,000 in cash were recovered.

Both men are currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow arrested a man in relation to a seizure drugs with an estimated street value of €125,000.