News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Wicklow

Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Wicklow
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Gardaí have arrested two people and seized cannabis herb in Wicklow.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Co Wicklow a search was carried out of a house in the Kilmacanogue area yesterday.

During the search gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €42,000 along with other drug-related paraphernalia including weighing scales and plastic deal bags.

Two men aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested at the location and taken to Bray Garda Station.

They are being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the operation was led by members of the Bray District Drugs Unit.

READ MORE

Four arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in Wexford

More on this topic

Four arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in WexfordFour arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in Wexford

Son of Whiddy Island victim says Irish maritime safety structures 'fundamentally broken'Son of Whiddy Island victim says Irish maritime safety structures 'fundamentally broken'

Two gardai injured and patrol car rammed in attempted robberyTwo gardai injured and patrol car rammed in attempted robbery

Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crashMotorcyclist killed in Limerick crash


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the cultural highlights of the season.A breakdown of your hot 100 events for 2020

Georgia Humphreys meets some of the cast of the hit Netflix comedy which returns for a second series todayNetflix are back for more Sex Education

From Sesame Street to Jaws, Mario Rosenstock tells Ellie O’Byrne about some of his cultural touchstonesLeaving a lasting impression: Mario Rosenstock talks about his biggest cultural influences

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - 2 million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »