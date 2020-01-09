Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Wicklow

Gardaí have arrested two people and seized cannabis herb in Wicklow.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Co Wicklow a search was carried out of a house in the Kilmacanogue area yesterday.

During the search gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €42,000 along with other drug-related paraphernalia including weighing scales and plastic deal bags.

Two men aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested at the location and taken to Bray Garda Station.

They are being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the operation was led by members of the Bray District Drugs Unit.