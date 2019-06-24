News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men arrested after handguns and ammunition seized in west Dublin

Some of the items seized by gardaí. Photo: An Garda Síochána.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 07:29 AM

Two men have been arrested after handguns and ammunition were seized in west Dublin.

The discovery was made when a car was intercepted by gardaí in during an operation in the Clonsilla area shortly after 7pm last night.

Two handguns and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the car.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The items will be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic examination.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targeting organised crime in the west Dublin area.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

