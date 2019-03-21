NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men arrested after drugs worth €320,000 and a gun seized in Galway

The drugs seized by Gardaí today.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 06:09 PM

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €320,000 and a firearm during a search of a house in Galway.

A house in Loughrea was searched under warrant this morning by Gardaí from the Divisional Drug unit in Galway and assisted by local Gardaí and the dog unit.

Cannabis grass and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €320,000 were seized along with the gun.

Two men, one in his mid-30s and one in 40s, were arrested at the scene in connection with the seizures.

They are both detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

KEYWORDS

Drug SeizureGalway

