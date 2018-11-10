Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two men arrested after drugs worth €180,000 seized in Cork city

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 10:33 AM

Two men have been arrested after drugs with an estimated value of €180,000 were seized in Cork city.

Gardaí conducted a planned search of two houses in the Maulbaun Estate, Passage West, last night at 11pm.

During the search, cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine were seized along with some cash.

The men, aged in their late 40s and early 50s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station.

They can be held for up to seven days.

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

