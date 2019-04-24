NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two men arrested after €715,000 worth of drugs seized

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:15 PM

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth up to €715,000 in Dublin.

Gardaí working on an intelligence-led operation were targeting organised crime in the Dublin West region.

Officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area on Tuesday at around 6.30pm.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in the Ballyfermot and Lucan areas.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €715,000 were seized.

Two men aged 33 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained at Ballyfermot garda station under the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

Three men arrested as Revenue seize drugs in Portlaoise

- Press Association

