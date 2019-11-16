News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men and woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation released

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 08:14 AM

The three people arrested by gardaí in connection with the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month have been released from Garda custody.

The father-of-six was abducted near his home on September 17 before being brought to a horse-box in Co Cavan where he was beaten and tortured and then dumped half-naked on an isolated road.

Two men and one woman were arrested last Thursday.

All three were released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Kevin LunneyTOPIC: Kevin Lunney

