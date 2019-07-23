News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two men admit to helping criminal organisation kill Vinnie Ryan

File photo of Vincent Ryan.
By Eoin Reynolds
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 01:47 PM

Two men have pleaded guilty to helping a criminal organisation murder Dublin man Vinnie Ryan, a brother of slain Real IRA leader Alan Ryan.

25-year-old Vinnie Ryan was shot in the head after dropping his partner and infant daughter at her home.

Paul O'Beirne and Jeffrey Morrow went on trial on June 24 when they pleaded not guilty to Mr Ryan's murder. Following almost two weeks of legal argument both men pleaded guilty to facilitating a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. Morrow made his plea last Friday while O'Beirne made his plea today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted the pleas and Justice Michael White remanded Morrow and O'Beirne in custody until this Friday, July 26, for a sentence hearing, but he said he will not pass sentence on that day.

Morrow then asked the judge for an early sentence, to which the judge replied: "You will be sentenced by Wednesday, July 31."

Paul O'Beirne.
Morrow responded: "Yes. Lovely."

Justice White also told Mr Ryan's family that they will be entitled to make a statement to the court about the impact the murder has had on them.

The prosecution alleged that a silver Volkswagen Golf was used by the person who shot Vincent Ryan three times.

O'Beirne (aged 36) of Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, has pleaded guilty to facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation by the provision and destruction of a motor vehicle. The charge against him states that he did this knowingly facilitating that criminal organisation or one of its members in murdering Vincent Ryan.

Carer pleads guilty to stealing €20k from 76-year-old woman with mental illness

Morrow (aged 37) of Burnell Court, Coolock, pleaded guilty to the same offence but his indictment did not mention the provision and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Justice Michael White told him today that the charge will be amended on Friday and he will be asked to plead again.

