Two meat processing plants temporarily closed after workers test positive for Covid-19

Two meat processing plants have been temporarily closed after some of its workers tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of staff members at a meat plant in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, tested positive for Covid-19.

Rosderra Meats says they are all self-isolating, and all other staff have been tested.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley told the Dáil last night there were 120 confirmed cases at the plant.

In a statement, Rosderra Meats confirmed the positive cases but did not say how many there are.

It said the plant is still in operation and it has brought in "stringent" control measures to protect workers there.

It comes as a facility in Co. Westmeath has been closed as a result of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Dawn Meats plant in KiIlbeggan, Co. Westmeath took the action yesterday after four confirmed cases at the facility.

Dawn Meats says that the cases reflect less than 2% of the staff at the plant and the decision has been taken "out of an abundance of caution".

In a statement the company said: "We have implemented a detailed series of measures to manage risks associated with Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing in our facilities in line with procedures recommended by the HSE and other Government agencies."

“No production was scheduled today or over the bank holiday weekend, and no decision has yet been taken with regards to deferring any scheduled activity next week.

Dawn Meats reassured customers that it will not affect its meat supply and it will still be able to receive cattle at its other facilities around the country.