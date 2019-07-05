Two major developments plan to bring almost 600 new homes to Dundalk

There are plans for almost 600 homes in the Dundalk area of Co. Louth.

Two separate applications have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Kingsbridge Consultancy wants to build 483 houses and apartments in Blackrock, while Sprucetree Park hopes to develop 114 apartments near Long Avenue.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said there is a big need for housing in the area.

Mr O'Dowd said: "I welcome the new developments in principle, we need the new homes the families are there. The question is the facilities that will come with these proposals, the open space, the connectivity to existing services, the transport, schools, shopping.

"All of these things must also be a part of these applications, so on principle, they are indeed very welcome."