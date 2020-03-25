News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two lives saved in Dublin in past 24 hours after bystanders resuscitate them

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 02:53 PM

A bystander saved a person's life in North Dublin overnight.

The person was resuscitated in Skerries by CPR.

Earlier in the day, another person was saved by the public when they went into cardiac arrest on a beach in Portmarnock.

Emergency workers from Dublin Fire Brigade, the Ambulance Services and the Irish Coast Guard also attended the scenes.


