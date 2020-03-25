Two lives saved in Dublin in past 24 hours after bystanders resuscitate them

A bystander saved a person's life in North Dublin overnight.
The person was resuscitated in Skerries by CPR.
Earlier in the day, another person was saved by the public when they went into cardiac arrest on a beach in Portmarnock.
Emergency workers from Dublin Fire Brigade, the Ambulance Services and the Irish Coast Guard also attended the scenes.
Firefighter/Ps from Kilbarrack teamed with @IrishCoastGuard and NAS today to respond to a cardiac arrest on the beach in Portmarnock. There was a successful resuscitation on scene.
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 24, 2020