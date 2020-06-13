News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Limerick men seriously injured in 'unprovoked attack' with bayonet in France

By David Raleigh
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 06:11 PM

A French police investigation has begun after two Limerick men were allegedly assaulted by a man armed with a bayonet, in the west-central part of the country.

The two men are being treated in hospital in Poitiers, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, southwest of Paris, with injuries to their neck, thigh and chest, following the alleged attack, Friday.

It’s emerged the incident occurred at some stage after one of the men had been celebrating his 30th birthday with a group of friends.

The men, who both work for a construction firm in London, were sent to work on a site in France, southwest of Paris, last week.

Independent Limerick TD, Richard O’Donoghue, said the family had being experiencing difficulty in accessing information about the men’s situation, due to communication barriers as well as the French hospital visitor ban.

Deputy O’Donoghue said a police investigation was underway, and that he had contacted the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Senator Mark Daly, senate spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Irish Overseas, and the Disapora, to help provide consular assistance to the families.

Mr O’Donoghue said the two men were being treated in a “high dependency unit” at Poitiers University Hospital for injuries to their neck, thigh and chest.

“One of the men’s family that was attacked rang me, and said they were finding it very hard to get through to anyone to find out how the lads were doing. There’s no one allowed in to the hospital and I’m told the police want to speak to (the men) first to get their statements,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

It was one of the young lads’ 30th birthday over the weekend, and all we’ve been told is that there was an unprovoked attack. I’m told they were attacked with a bayonet.

“They are both in a High Dependency Unit. One of the lads has neck injuries and thigh injuries, and the other lad was told he has a punctured lung.”

“The families are anxious to hear more, they are looking for help.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said she would look into the matter.

