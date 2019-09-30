News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Limerick men named as victims of Co Clare crash

The scene of the fatal crash at Quinspool, Co Clare last week. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 04:41 PM

Two Limerick men who were killed in a crash on the outskirts of the city last week have been identified.

The bodies of 30-year-old Patrick Hogan of Thomandgate, and 24-year-old Jonathon Healy of Kileely, were found in a burnt out car at Quinspool, Parteen Co Clare on September 26.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight.

Two other men in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Gardaí say details of the post mortem results are not being released at this time for operational reasons.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward particularly motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

