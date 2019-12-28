Two kayakers capsize in choppy waters of Lough Derg; rescue operation mounted

One person is recovering in hospital after two kayakers were rescued after they got into difficulty on Lough Derg today.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted shortly after 9am after the Irish Coast Guard received reports that two men had got in trouble close to the Tipperary shore.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked from its base at Dromineer while the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also alerted. A number of National Ambulance Service resources were also mobilised along with the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

Rescue 115 carried out a search of the area where the kayakers were last seen and located the men who had drifted some distance in the strong currents.

It is understood the men’s kayaks capsized in what have been described as "choppy waters". However, both managed to hold on to and stay with their craft.

Both men were taken on board the RNLI lifeboat after it was directed to their locations by the helicopter crew. The men were transported to Garrykennedy by the lifeboat volunteers where they were assessed and treated by ambulance paramedics.

Coast Guard personnel and Gardaí secured a safe landing zone for Rescue 115 in case it was required. However, after being assessed by paramedics, it was confirmed that neither man needed to be airlifted to hospital.

One person was later transferred to hospital by road ambulance for treatment but his condition is not believed to be serious.

Lough Derg RNLI volunteer helm Owen Cavanagh said: “This was a major search and rescue operation today and we are thankful we were able to rescue these two people from the water with the help of our colleagues.

"The water is extremely cold at this time year and with the two kayakers out of their craft and in the water they needed help immediately. Our thoughts are with them and their families and we hope they make a full recovery from their ordeal.”