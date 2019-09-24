News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

Bandon Garda Station
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Gardaí investigating the daylight mugging of two women - including a woman in her 90s - have arrested two juveniles this morning.

The two juvenile males were arrested earlier following a search operation in the Macroom area of Co Cork.

They are currently being held in Macroom and Bandon Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrests follow an extensive garda investigation into the robbery incident last Tuesday, September 17 in Macroom.

Two ladies - one in her mid 60s and her friend who is in her early 90s - were out walking in the Castle Grounds area of Macroom, when they were attacked and knocked to the ground at around 3pm.

A handbag was stolen before two male attackers fled the scene on foot.

The woman in her 90s was brought to Cork University Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

