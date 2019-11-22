News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two juveniles among 16 Kurdish males found in lorry container

Two juveniles among 16 Kurdish males found in lorry container
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Update: The 16 people found in a trailer on a ferry bound for Rosslare included two juveniles, Labour party leader Brendan Howlin has said.

They have now been taken into the care of the HSE while the 14 adults have been transferred to a reception centre.

There is a working assumption that the people are Kurds, but it is uncertain if they are Iraqi or Iranian Kurds, Mr Howlin told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

The Wexford TD called for tighter scrutiny on all fronts and said there is a need to ensure that proper checks are carried out in ports and that they are “more thorough and vigorous.”

He added that yesterday’s incident brought back memories of the tragedy in Drinagh, Co. Wexford, in 2001 when the bodies of eight people, including four children, were found in a trailer.

The possibility of a tragedy remains and could happen at any time, he said.

On the same programme John Martin, policy manager for Northern Ireland with the UK Road Haulage Association said that the discovery of the 16 on board the ferry highlighted the need for greater checks at ports.

It also reinforced the concern that the Republic and Northern Ireland could become a backdoor into the UK, he said. It was unfair that at present the onus is on operators and drivers to thwart illegal immigrants. Many had to purchase expensive high tech security measures.

Kevin Hyland, the United Kingdom’s first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner called for intervention to happen “way back upstream”.

Earlier: Sixteen males found in lorry container in Wexford believed to be Kurdish

It is believed the 16 men found in the back of a lorry on board a Cherbourg to Rosslare ferry yesterday are Kurdish.

Two juveniles among 16 Kurdish males found in lorry container

They have spent the night in a reception centre in Dublin.

They spent up to 12 hours in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit before being discovered at Rosslare port yesterday afternoon.

They had travelled on a Stena ferry from Cherbourg before staff at the port found them.

Superintendent Jim Doyle said all 16 are in excellent health.

Mr Doyle said: "I understand at this time that all the males are adult and Middle-Eastern, however gardaí have yet to confirm if one male is a juvenile.

"That particular lorry, tractor and trailer are owned by a local Irish-based company, the owners are cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The driver is a male, believed to be in his 50s, he is also a long-time employee of the company and he is also assisting us with our inquiries."

Pippa Woolnough, from the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said the incident shows how desperate people are to flee their homeland.

READ MORE

‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action

Ms Woolnough said: "It is very upsetting to hear that people are feeling that their only option is to put their lives in danger to travel either away from danger or persecution or they have been forced or coerced into this situation.

"So I am very glad to hear the Taoiseach saying that he is taking a humanitarian approach first."

READ MORE

A slice of history: Ever wondered why there is no Kurdish nation?

More on this topic

UK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deathsUK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deaths

Gardaí believe men were in lorry container for up to 12 hoursGardaí believe men were in lorry container for up to 12 hours

Man wanted in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in trailer was travelling on Irish passportMan wanted in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in trailer was travelling on Irish passport

Update: Police release Irish man arrested in UK after 15 people found in back of Cork-owned lorryUpdate: Police release Irish man arrested in UK after 15 people found in back of Cork-owned lorry


MigrantsRosslareTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

We just want financial and employment security say Ireland's 20-year-olds We just want financial and employment security say Ireland's 20-year-olds

Headstones erected at unmarked graves of 1920 Bloody Sunday victimsHeadstones erected at unmarked graves of 1920 Bloody Sunday victims

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Six women and five men to face charges relating to over 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglectSix women and five men to face charges relating to over 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

It came as quite a surprise to learn that I had been writing my Weekend column in the Irish Examiner for 21 years — how the years have flown by and how the food scene has changed in Ireland over those two decades.A letter from Darina Allen: How the years have flown and the food has changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »