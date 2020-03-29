Two jailed, two bailed, in connection with Tralee car theft

Two people have been jailed and two others will return before court following the theft of a car in Tralee.

Four people appeared before a special sitting of the District Court in Bandon on Saturday after the stolen car was detected by gardai in West Cork. The car had been taken from an address in Tralee on Thursday night, along with personal items.

Before Judge John King in Bandon, Nadia Halligan, aged 27 and with an address at Edel House in Cork, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment on a plea to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Act 2001, that on a date unknown between March 26 and 27 at 48, Woodview Park in Tralee she entered a building as a trespasser and did commit a theft offence.

Ms Halligan also received a two-month suspended sentence for an offence on March 27 at Applegreen, Fairy’s Cross in Tralee of stealing property worth €24 using someone else's bank card.

Gardaí also executed a bench warrant that had been issued for her in Cork City and she was remanded in custody to court 1 in Anglesea Street on Monday March 30, when it's understood she may appear via videolink.

Niall Keegan, aged 23, and who gave an address at 17, Thomas Kent Park, the Glen in Cork, received a four-month sentence on a plea to the unlawful taking of a vehicle on a date unknown between March 26 and 27 last under Section 112 of the Road Traffic Act.

He also received a three-month consecutive sentence for driving with no insurance at Kinneigh East, Enniskeane, on March 27.

Mr Keegan also received a two-month sentence, to be served consecutively but suspended for a year, in relation to the theft of property worth €24 at the same Applegreen in Tralee on March 27.

Other charges were also taken into consideration and Mr Keegan was also in breach of a previous suspended sentence that had been handed down in Mallow. He was also remanded in custody to appear before court in Cork City on March 30, again possibly via videolink.

David Walsh outside court today. Pic: Denis Boyle.

Bail applications were made on behalf of two people: David Walsh, aged 25 from 9 Park Place Apartments, Mary St in Tralee, charged under Section 112 of the Road Traffic Act on March 27 at Kinneigh East, Enniskeane, and on behalf of Kelly O'Shea, aged 23, with an address at Bibi's Hostel in Tralee, who faces a similar charge. Both were remanded on bail with conditions attached to appear before the court in Bandon on June 19 next.

On Saturday, Gardai said in a statement that officers in Bandon had arrested five people in relation to a burglary and theft of a car, which took place last Thursday evening in the Tralee area.

"During the course of the burglary at a domestic residence, a car was taken from the premises as well as a number of personal items," it said.

Gardaí said that at around 8pm on Friday, officers in the Bandon Division detected the stolen vehicle driving in the Dunmanway area and proceeded to stop the car.

The driver and four passengers, three females and two males, all aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and offences contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

All five were taken to Bandon Garda Station and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.