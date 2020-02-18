Two Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospital

Two Irish citizens are being treated in a Japanese hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Two Irish passengers who contracted Covid-19 were on board the Princess Diamond cruise ship, which is docked off Yokohama in Japan. They are now being treated in hospital there.

Simon Coveney confirmed that two of the six Irish citizens on board had tested positive for Covid-19.

“These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland,” said the Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister.

“Our embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with them regarding their consular needs. We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship. We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return.”

Mr Coveney said the safety and welfare of Irish citizens remains their priority.

“Ireland remains Covid-19 free, with well over 100 tests coming back negative,” he said.

Nine Irish citizens were passengers on the Westerdam cruise ship, now docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Seven of them are among the passengers and crew being screened for the virus.

“Our embassy in Hanoi is in ongoing contact with the citizens regarding their consular needs,” said Mr Coveney. “Only two of these seven are normally resident in Ireland.

“Two further Irish citizens, who were also passengers on the Westerdam, returned to Ireland over the weekend. The health services were informed. No further comment will be made about individuals’ health or healthcare. Across Government, we are in close ongoing contact with the relevant international agencies, our EU partners and other like-minded countries.

“We are sharing information regarding consular assistance and arrangements for our citizens, including where necessary, on repatriation and quarantine arrangements.”

Mr Coveney said the rapid spread of Covid-19 concerns everyone, and it is vital to take early, co-ordinated, action to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Ireland’s international support is complementary to our domestic preparedness efforts led by the Department of Health and the HSE,” he said. “We all share the overriding goal of minimising the impact of this epidemic.”

The Department of Health’s national public health emergency team said there had been 78 suspected cases of Covid-19 tested in Ireland but no confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, a Chinese study found that more than 80% of 44,672 cases examined are mild, and the number of new infections seems to be falling since early this month. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is too early to know if the reported decline will continue.

A statement from Princess Cruises, which owns the affected Diamond Princess, “confirms announcements, made by the Japanese Ministry of Health, over the past 48 hours, that include a total of 169 new positive cases of Covid-19 onboard Diamond Princess”.

The company said: “We continue to follow guidance from the Japanese ministry of health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.