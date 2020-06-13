Two Irish players one number away from €51m EuroMillions jackpot

An Irish person is €337,000 richer this morning after matching five numbers and one 'lucky star' in last night's EuroMillions draw. However, they were just one number away from sharing the top prize - as the €51m top prize was won.

The numbers drawn were: 2, 24, 39, 45 and 46 and the 'lucky stars' were 4 and 8.

One other Irish player was only missing one number - they matched four numbers and both stars - and will have to make do with €1,292.

There were cause for celebration last night, however, as the €500,000 Ireland-only raffle was won. The National Lottery say the winning ticket was bought in Dublin.

The number drawn in the raffle were 4, 5, 29, 30 and 42.

The winning EuroMillions ticket was bought in Spain, officials say.

