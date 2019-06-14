News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:12 PM

Two Irish people are €500,000 richer tonight.

There was no winner of the €17 million jackpot.

The numbers drawn are 1, 13, 30, 31 and 39. The lucky stars are 2 and 7.

Two Irish people won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus Irish Only raffle.

The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.

The numbers drawn were 10, 16, 23, 33 and 35.

Lotto Results: Friday, June 14, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 27
    • 4


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 22
    • 35
    • 38
    • 1


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 1
    • 13
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39
    • 2
    • 7


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.

    • 10
    • 16
    • 23
    • 33
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 35
    • 10


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 17
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Two people in Cork and Louth €500,000 richer after EuroMillions draw

€44 million EuroMillions jackpot won by one ticket bought in UK

Dublin player scoops €500,000 prize in EuroMillions

€175m Euromillions winners want to change their family's lives

TOPIC: EuroMillions winner

More in this Section

Woman on temporary release stole clothes

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students


Lifestyle

How to create 3 easy but awesome braided hairstyles for summer

Darina Allen: Cooking with gooseberries... The forgotten fruit

Restaurant review: The most exciting Irish restaurant opening this decade

A parenting expert explains why giving your children fewer toys could make your whole family happier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »