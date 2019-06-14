Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Two Irish people are €500,000 richer tonight.

There was no winner of the €17 million jackpot.

The numbers drawn are 1, 13, 30, 31 and 39. The lucky stars are 2 and 7.

Two Irish people won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus Irish Only raffle.

The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.

The numbers drawn were 10, 16, 23, 33 and 35.