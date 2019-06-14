Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Two Irish people are €500,000 richer tonight.
There was no winner of the €17 million jackpot.
The numbers drawn are 1, 13, 30, 31 and 39. The lucky stars are 2 and 7.
Two Irish people won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus Irish Only raffle.
The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.
The numbers drawn were 10, 16, 23, 33 and 35.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
There were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.