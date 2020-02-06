Two Irish passengers confined to cabins on cruise ship off Japan over coronavirus fears

Two Irish passengers are confined to their cabins on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan over coronavirus fears.

They are among thousands of passengers who will be quarantined for two weeks on the Diamond Princess after people tested positive for the infection.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing Consular Assistance.

China has reported the death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 73 to 563, with the number of confirmed cases jumping by 3,694 to 28,018.

In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health workers said 20 people from the cruise ship Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus.

They will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further tests and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving a separate ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.

The passengers and crew aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus.

Yesterday, it was announced that Ireland is to spend half a million euros as part of global efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.

- with reporting by Press Association