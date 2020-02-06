News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two Irish passengers confined to cabins on cruise ship off Japan over coronavirus fears

Two Irish passengers confined to cabins on cruise ship off Japan over coronavirus fears
The cruise ship Diamond Princess. Picture: AP
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 08:05 AM

Two Irish passengers are confined to their cabins on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan over coronavirus fears.

They are among thousands of passengers who will be quarantined for two weeks on the Diamond Princess after people tested positive for the infection.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing Consular Assistance.

China has reported the death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 73 to 563, with the number of confirmed cases jumping by 3,694 to 28,018.

In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health workers said 20 people from the cruise ship Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus.

They will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further tests and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving a separate ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.

The passengers and crew aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus.

Yesterday, it was announced that Ireland is to spend half a million euros as part of global efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.

- with reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Trump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict President

More on this topic

Ireland backs global effort to control coronavirus spreadIreland backs global effort to control coronavirus spread

Person with 'flu-like symptoms' placed in isolation in Kerry hospitalPerson with 'flu-like symptoms' placed in isolation in Kerry hospital

Tokyo 2020 organising committee ‘seriously worried’ by spread of coronavirusTokyo 2020 organising committee ‘seriously worried’ by spread of coronavirus

Thirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in ScotlandThirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in Scotland


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Ireland backs global effort to control coronavirus spreadIreland backs global effort to control coronavirus spread

Family ‘lives in hope’ of seeing Paul Quinn murderers jailedFamily ‘lives in hope’ of seeing Paul Quinn murderers jailed

British Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the NorthBritish Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the North


Lifestyle

My nose has been dripping like a tap for more than a week. I constantly have a tissue in my hand. Could this be an allergic reaction?Natural Health: My nose is dripping like a tap; Teenage son is finding it difficult to go to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »