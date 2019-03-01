Two Irish men charged with attempted murder in Australia

Two Irish men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a former police detective in Australia.

The pair were arrested near Byron Bay on Wednesday.

File photo.

30-year-old Mark Dixon and 26-year-old Jack Harvey have appeared at Byron Bay Local Court charged with attempted murder after an ex-detective was shot in the face last Thursday.

53-year-old Sid Morgan was found on a road in a pool of blood in Point Cook and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Irish men were arrested near Byron Bay on Wednesday after a two day manhunt.

They are to be extradited and are due to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday.