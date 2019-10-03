News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two insurance companies reported less than 5% of fraudulent injury claims last year

Two insurance companies reported less than 5% of fraudulent injury claims last year
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Two of the biggest insurance companies in the country are reporting less than 5% of fraudulent personal injury claims to Gardaí.

AIG referred just 2% of suspected fake claims to police last year while Zurich reported 4%.

Aviva - which reported 20% of cases - is also facing questions from an Oireachtas committee about the rising cost of insurance.

Its head of claims, John Farrell, says there needs to be more of a crackdown on the "compo culture".

"Our customer rear-ended a third-party, the cost of the damage was €80. There were no personal injuries reported at the time of the accident," said Mr Farrell.

"Some time after the accident - which is not unusual - we were presented with two personal injury claims.

"The first personal injury claim that went through the court was awarded €105,000."

READ MORE

Allocation of social workers to children 'chaotic', HIQA finds


More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

BONHAMS will offer this large and impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier at its home and interiors sale in Knightsbridge, London, on Tuesday.Crystal clear: Impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier on offer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »