Two injured in separate stabbing incidents

Two people have been injured in separate stabbing incidents in Meath and Kerry.

A man in his 20s was injured at a house in Athboy, Co Meath, in the early hours of yesterday. He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

She is due before a special sitting of Trim District Court this morning.

In Tralee, Co Kerry, gardaí are investigating a suspected stabbing that happened around 3.30pm yesterday at Caheranne Close, Strand Road.

A male in his late teens with apparent stab wounds was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Another male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.