Two injured in separate stabbing incidents

By Press Association
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 06:32 AM

Two people have been injured in separate stabbing incidents in Meath and Kerry.

A man in his 20s was injured at a house in Athboy, Co Meath, in the early hours of yesterday. He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

She is due before a special sitting of Trim District Court this morning.

In Tralee, Co Kerry, gardaí are investigating a suspected stabbing that happened around 3.30pm yesterday at Caheranne Close, Strand Road.

A male in his late teens with apparent stab wounds was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Another male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

GardaiTrim District CourtUniversity Hospital Kerry

