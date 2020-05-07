Two people arrested in aggravated burglary investigation

The investigation of an aggravated burglary where a 75-year-old man was locked up in the bedroom of his home late at night saw the arrest of two people who were brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Seán Stack arrested Thomas Twohig, aged 39, of 19 Colmcille Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, and brought him before the court yesterday afternoon.

Mr Twohig was charged with aggravated burglary and he made no reply to Det Garda Stack when charged.

The charge stated that on May 1 at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, he committed a burglary and at the time had with him a weapon of offence, namely a metal spirit level.

Det Garda Stack said the state was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Twohig.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he had been given an outline of the garda objections to bail and discussed matters with the accused.

“His current position is not to seek bail. In the event that he does wish to apply for bail I will put the state on notice,” Mr Buttimer said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked for the accused to be remanded in custody until May 14 to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and to appear in court by video link on that date.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application but said that if the accused man did want to apply for bail he should be brought before the court in person. Mr Buttimer said the bail application would not arise by next Thursday.

Applying for free legal aid to represent Mr Twohig, Mr Buttimer said the accused had no income and was on social welfare. The judge granted free legal aid.

Earlier yesterday, Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansey arrested Angelique Arundel, aged 34, of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, and brought her before the court on a charge of burglary at the home of the pensioner on Friday, May 1.

The charge stated that Arundel entered the house at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, and stole a Seiko watch worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, bank cards, a cash box worth €10 and €15 cash.

Det Sgt Tansey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Ms Arundel made no reply to the charge after caution.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins Daly said that his client was not seeking bail at this point and he applied for free legal aid, saying she was unemployed. Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application.

Sgt Davis applied for a one-week adjournment to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody to appear by video link from prison on May 14.