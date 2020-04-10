News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Two in court in connection with €550k drugs haul

By Sarah Slater
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 07:46 PM

Two people appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court earlier this afternoon in connection to a €550,000 drugs find in Portlaoise two days ago.

Chris Carroll and Fiona Sutton, both 36, with addresses at 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise were before the court charged with possessing drugs and with possessing drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at their address on April 8.

Garda Colin Coffey told Judge Bernadette Owens that when the charges were put to Mr Carroll that he made no reply.

Garda Ger Doolan said that when he put the charges to Ms Sutton she replied: “I’m sorry. I was stupid.”

Ms Sutton was legally represented by solicitor Thomasina Connell while solicitor Barry Fitzgerald represented Mr Carroll.

Both gardaí said that they were not objecting to bail being granted to the defendants but required conditions placed on them.

The solicitors said that they had no issues with conditions, which Judge Owens went on to impose.

The conditions included that both Mr Carroll and Ms Sutton attend Portlaoise Garda Station every Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9am to 9pm.

They supply their phone numbers to the gardaí and are contactable at all times.

She instructed Mr Carroll to surrender his passport and told Ms Sutton that if she intended applying for a passport that she too was to surrender it to gardaí.

She also instructed both to be of good behaviour and to “stay away from known criminals.”

The judge then went on to adjourn the case until June 11.

Court case

More From The Irish Examiner


